Roy H. Lachmund, 91, of Manchester, beloved husband of 41 years to Theresa R. "Terry" (Lamore) Lachmund, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, with his family by his side.



Roy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 17, 1928, to the late Bernard and Elsie (Schatz) Lachmund. Before settling in Manchester, Roy grew up in Wisconsin before moving to Connecticut in 1973 where he resided in West Hartford until 2000. Roy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during the peacetime of World War II. After the service, he worked as a gyro technician for Hamilton-Standard. Roy was an avid square dancer. He and his wife traveled all over Connecticut and were participants of many square dance groups in the area. Roy was also a communicant of Church of the Assumption in Manchester.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Scott Lachmund and his wife, June, of Amston, Lee Lachmund and his husband, Amine Raif, of Los Angeles and Palm Springs, Florida, Cindy Kennedy and her husband, John, of East Hartford, and Lori Pagani and her husband, Seth, of Rocky Mountain, Virginia; two stepchildren, Donna Mercier of Manchester and Wayne Richardson and his wife, Jayne, of Walkersville, Maryland; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Roy was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Margaret; and his two sisters, Edith and Ruth.



A time of visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



A prayer service will be held Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 35 Cold Springs Road, Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3102, or to the CAST Children's Theatre, P.O. Box 1268, Manchester, CT 06045-1268.



