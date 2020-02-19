Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph E. "Rudy" Luginbuhl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rudolph E. "Rudy" Luginbuhl, 91, of Ellington, beloved husband of Evelyn (Lanz) Luginbuhl, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at home with his family by his side.



He was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Rockville to the late Christian and Bertha (Schneider) Luginbuhl. Rudy retired from Hamilton Standard in 1986 and quickly transitioned into a second career at D. W. Fish Real Estate, which he continued well into his final year of life. Rudy led an exceptional life, living every day including his last with boundless love, unwavering faith, and deliberate purpose. In addition to his successful professional careers he also managed to be an active member of his church and community, serving on numerous boards and committees. Rudy loved being a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, along with much of his large extended family. In what spare time remained to him, Rudy loved to fish, alone or with his many friends, children, and grandchildren. Indeed, he became a skilled hobby fisherman and longtime contributing member of the Broad Brook Angler's Club of East Windsor. He was also an avid fruit and vegetable gardener, maintaining and ever improving, right through to his last growing season, a large and diverse garden, always producing a bounty in which countless friends and family members have shared. Rudy began life on a 100 acre family farm, developing early the work ethic and grounding in faith and family that would serve as a foundation for the life he'd go on to lead with a full measure few can claim. After running a successful restaurant and traveling lunch "bus," he began his Hamilton Standard career at the age of 24, being hired on the spot after 'someone in charge' observed him lending a hand to an impromptu repair on a shop machine. He stayed with this company for the next 34 years, attending night school to attain various degrees and certifications and rising through the ranks from inspector to engineer and ultimately becoming a department manager of hundreds of employees, all the while working alongside his loving wife to start a family and raise his four children in the modest Ellington home he occupied to his end. Never afraid to do something more than what's required or compensated, and always eager to tackle a new project, Rudy involved himself in many public service endeavors. Some of his most personally satisfying contributions to the community came through his service on the CT Water board, where he helped develop the program that would ensure Shenipsit Lake would remain accessible to fishermen and sightseers even as it served as the local reservoir; and through his participation with the Broad Brook Angler's Club in sculpting a scenic area and trout pond along a portion of Broad Brook the club manages. After serving as chairman of the Ellington Board of Education and on the Board of Selectmen, he went on serve as chairman of the Board at Rockville hospital for a number of years, and regularly weighed in with local politicians, offering wisdom and advice on myriad issues.



But for all his many accomplishments and people he loved, nothing brought Rudy greater joy than the gift of his salvation in Christ, and wanting others to share in the hope he had. There is surely not space enough in a dozen obituary columns to recount all that Rudolph Luginbuhl has done as a force for good in this world, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him, yet so much of what was created by his will and acts shall remain in spite of his departure. Ever guided by his faith and his understanding of God's will, he lived a life not easily swept away. All the lives he touched; what fortune he saved; the children he raised; the grandchildren who continue to look to his life for guidance in their own, will live on and will no doubt continue to do and enable good, in his name, and by his example.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Peggy Bernier and her husband, Kenneth, of Eastford, Judith Stoller and her husband, Lester, of Middlebury, Indiana, David R Luginbuhl and his wife, Lynne, of Ellington, and Donna Person and her husband, Peter, of Stafford; his grandchildren, Ivy and her husband, James, Justin, Kari-Lynne, Nathaniel, Jonathan, Erik and his wife, Jenna, Aron, Emily, Hannah, and Anneliese; his great-grandchild, Niall; and his sisters, Adele Trueb and Betty Luginbuhl. He was predeceased by his brothers, Martin, Robert, David, Urban, Edward, and Emanuel; and his sisters, Christine and Esther.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington.



A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington.



