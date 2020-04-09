Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Rudolph L. "Rudy" Riccio, 97, formerly of Manchester, the widower of Eileen C. Riccio, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado



He was born in New York, New York, on June 29, 1922, the son of Gaetano and Italia Riccio. He was predeceased by his siblings, Alfred, Guy, and Pauline. Rudy was a graduate of St. John's University and the University of Hartford. He was employed for over 30 years as a project engineer at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford. Prior to that, he was a New York City firefighter in Jackson Heights, Queens.



Rudy was a combat veteran of World War II serving in the Fifth Air Force, 22nd Bomb Group, 408th Squadron, as a B-24 pilot. He flew 47 combat missions in the Pacific Theater. During one mission on April 14, 1945, over Tainan Airdrome, Formosa, the Liberator he piloted was struck by Japanese flak and badly damaged. One of the jagged pieces of metal struck his headrest, missing him by inches. Two of the bomber's four engines were disabled, as well as the hydraulic system, leaving the plane with little control and no brakes. Approaching Clark Field in the Philippines after hours of flying, Rudy decided to try to land the plane but gave his crew the option to bailout over the Field. No one did, trusting his skill as a pilot. Unable to stop his plane after it landed, Rudy managed to safely crash in a ditch next to the runway, saving not only his own life but those of the other nine crew members of the bomber. These heroics by Rudy were never formally recognized by the Army Air Corp. Just two days later, Rudy was on another bombing mission over Formosa.



Rudy remained in the military after World War II, initially flying C-119 boxcars out of Mitchell Field in Hempstead, Long Island. He served in the Air Force Reserve in various capacities for 39 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1982. Rudy was an original parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester.



He is survived by his sons, Attorney Eugene Riccio and his wife, Leslie, of Southport, Dr. Michael Riccio and his wife, Cathy of Ipswich, Massachusetts, and Dr. John Riccio of Littleton, Colorado; and his grandchildren, Courtney Morales and her husband, Jonathan, John, Erin, Elise, Anna Lee, and Julianna.



Due to the current medical emergency, funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester.



Rudolph L. "Rudy" Riccio, 97, formerly of Manchester, the widower of Eileen C. Riccio, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Highlands Ranch, ColoradoHe was born in New York, New York, on June 29, 1922, the son of Gaetano and Italia Riccio. He was predeceased by his siblings, Alfred, Guy, and Pauline. Rudy was a graduate of St. John's University and the University of Hartford. He was employed for over 30 years as a project engineer at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford. Prior to that, he was a New York City firefighter in Jackson Heights, Queens.Rudy was a combat veteran of World War II serving in the Fifth Air Force, 22nd Bomb Group, 408th Squadron, as a B-24 pilot. He flew 47 combat missions in the Pacific Theater. During one mission on April 14, 1945, over Tainan Airdrome, Formosa, the Liberator he piloted was struck by Japanese flak and badly damaged. One of the jagged pieces of metal struck his headrest, missing him by inches. Two of the bomber's four engines were disabled, as well as the hydraulic system, leaving the plane with little control and no brakes. Approaching Clark Field in the Philippines after hours of flying, Rudy decided to try to land the plane but gave his crew the option to bailout over the Field. No one did, trusting his skill as a pilot. Unable to stop his plane after it landed, Rudy managed to safely crash in a ditch next to the runway, saving not only his own life but those of the other nine crew members of the bomber. These heroics by Rudy were never formally recognized by the Army Air Corp. Just two days later, Rudy was on another bombing mission over Formosa.Rudy remained in the military after World War II, initially flying C-119 boxcars out of Mitchell Field in Hempstead, Long Island. He served in the Air Force Reserve in various capacities for 39 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1982. Rudy was an original parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester.He is survived by his sons, Attorney Eugene Riccio and his wife, Leslie, of Southport, Dr. Michael Riccio and his wife, Cathy of Ipswich, Massachusetts, and Dr. John Riccio of Littleton, Colorado; and his grandchildren, Courtney Morales and her husband, Jonathan, John, Erin, Elise, Anna Lee, and Julianna.Due to the current medical emergency, funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester. Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020

