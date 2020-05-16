Russell Harvey Gilbert, born in Hartford on Nov. 11, 1921, died peacefully at home on May 11, 2020, surrounded by his family and caregiver.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lorraine (McGuire) Gilbert: and their five children, Russell Gilbert and his wife, Patricia, of Wisconsin; Richard Gilbert, and his wife, Dianne, of South Windsor; Donna Kaeser and her husband, James, of Willington; Deborah dos Santos and her husband, Victor, of Glastonbury, and Brian Gilbert of Suffield. He also leaves 10 loving grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters and six brothers.
Son of the late John Hiram Gilbert and Rose Gladys (Kowalski) Gilbert, Russ was a proud World War II Navy veteran who served in the Pacific Theatre. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he operated an Esso gas station in Rocky Hill and then worked at the Underwood as a typewriter repairman. Mr. Gilbert was also a much beloved school bus driver for Manchester public schools. In 1984, Russ retired as a master welder from Pratt & Whitney (UTC). Following retirement, he and his wife Lorraine were blessed with many years of good health, which allowed them to travel, both domestic and abroad. Russ, fondly known as Tut, had a deep passion for music, which he passed down to his children. No family gathering was complete without it. Whether he was singing, playing his guitar or harmonica, music was always part of his daily life. Russ also enjoyed playing golf, gardening, fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He was a creative man who loved to tinker in his workshop, reinventing new uses for old items.
The family would like to express their gratitude to caregiver Gail Porter for the impeccable care she gave Russ at home. They would also like to thank the Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut Hospice nurses, especially Kathleen Franc, for their wonderful care and compassion.
Funeral arrangements will be held in the future, with full military honors at St. Augustine's Cemetery in Glastonbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans, CT. Chapter, (DAV), 35 Cold Springs Rd., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to
www.woundedwarrior
project.org/donate
The Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 16 to May 20, 2020.