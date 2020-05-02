Russell Meade, 94, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.He was born on July 23, 1925, the loving son to the late Cornelius and Marjorie (Church) Meade. Russell proudly served our country in the United States Marines. Following his time in the service, he enjoyed a long career at Bradley Field as an FAA inspector and mechanic. Participating in the Air National Guard in Windsor Locks as well, it was known that airplanes were his life. Russell was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks. He served as the past commander of the American Legion and was very involved. Russell was an artist when it came to crafting grandfather clocks that he gifted to friends and relatives. He could always be found tinkering with antique cars, and bringing them to auto shows. He was a lover of poetry and model airplanes. Most of all, Russell will be remembered for his selflessness as he was always putting others before himself. Whether it be helping neighbors with their cars or other chores around their home he was always there to lend a helping hand.Russell is survived by his three children, Russell R. Meade Jr., and his wife, Nancy, Frederick Meade, and Janice Lunderville; and his beloved grandchildren, Dana and Ryan Lunderville, and Derek, Richard, and Damon Meade. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathryn (Miller) Meade; and a son-in-law, Dave Lunderville.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Suffield House for their consistent compassion and care. Due to the public health crisis, services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers donations in Russell's honor may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Organization, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.To leave online condolences please visitwww.windsorlocks