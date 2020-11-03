Ruth Andersen Bedson, 85, of Simsbury, died peacefully Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, as she wished, in her longtime home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Yonkers, New York. Ruth was a daughter of Sam and Laura Ilsøe Andersen, both of whom were immigrants from Denmark. She grew up in Tuckahoe, New York, and attended public schools there. Ruth received her nursing degree from New Rochelle School of Nursing in 1956. She married Reginald "Reg" Bedson in 1958. They settled initially in Windsor Locks before moving to Simsbury in 1967. Ruth's life was centered on her faith, her family and her friends. She was always there for her three sons and greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, for whom she was their beloved "Farmor," and to whom she frequently dispensed her uncommon common sense. Ruth was thrilled to greet her first great-grandchild 16 months ago. She worked for many years as a nurse at the Kimberly Hall Nursing Home in Windsor until she retired. For the remainder of her life, Ruth maintained close friendships with her nursing co-workers and enjoyed frequent gatherings with them over the years. She was active in her church for many years, enjoying the faithful friendships developed there. Ruth's passions included gardening and flower arrangements, a love she cultivated early in her life from her parents, who operated a landscaping business. She also loved her annual summer vacations with her family at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Scott and his wife, Mary, of Fairfield, David and his wife, Michelle, of Ellington, and Jeff and his wife, Michelle, of Simsbury; her nine grandchildren, Laura, Robert, Michael, Elizabeth, Catherine, Eric, Brad, Mark and Kurt; her great-granddaughter, Hazel Lynn; her brother-in-law, Tim Hurst; seven nieces and nephews; as well as her dear cousins in Denmark. She was predeceased by her husband Reg and her sister Helen Hurst. Ruth's unique ability to connect deeply with her family and friends will be missed and will never be forgotten.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The memorial will be live-streamed and all are welcome to join us in celebrating Ruth's life remotely by visiting Ruth's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
where you may also leave online tributes. The service can be viewed live, or anytime thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew Endowment fund and mailed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 224 Lovely St., Avon CT 06001.
The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements.