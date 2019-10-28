Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM First Church of Christ 81 High St Suffield , CT View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM First Church of Christ 81 High St Suffield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth C. Dickinson-Giauque, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Edward S. Dickinson Jr. "Ned" and the late Robert E. Giauque, passed away at the age of 100 on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.



A lifelong resident of Suffield, Ruth was born on Sept. 24, 1919, the daughter of the late Myron and Catherine (Maher) Dayton. Upon graduation from Suffield Academy in 1938, she worked at Phoenix Insurance in Hartford.



She is survived by two sons, David E. Dickinson and his wife, Susanne, of Texarkana, Texas and Thomas K. Dickinson and his wife, Regina, of Agawam, Massachusetts; two daughters, Susan F. Foley and her husband, Richard, of Westfield, Massachusetts and Emily R. Dickinson-Adams and her husband, Roger, of West Suffield; six grandchildren, Stacey, Elliann, Catherine, Timothy, Melissa, and Amanda; six great-grandchildren, Kaily, Nathaniel, Morgan, Madison, Alyssa, and Zachary; and many other family members. She was predeceased by a brother, Milo Dayton; and two sisters; Mary M. Jones and Alice L. Bartlett.



In Ruth's yearbook from Suffield Academy, her classmates voted her the student most likely to succeed. Throughout her life, Ruth valued education, encouraging each of her children to pursue a college degree. Known for her strong will and determination, Ruth monitored and supported both David, a juvenile diabetic, and Tom, a Vietnam War veteran. The family enjoyed and learned from the stories of Ruth's youth and benefited from her interest in current events. Ruth enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cats, and classical music. She was an outstanding cook and baker, especially noted for her delicious dinner rolls and desserts. Ruth was active in the Suffield community. She was a member of First Church of Christ, UCC, Suffield, for over 70 years and its Women's Fellowship. She was also a member of the Suffield Grange and the Mapleton Literary Club.



Her family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at First Church of Christ, Suffield, 81 High St., Suffield followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. at the church. The family invites guests to a reception in the Church Gay Room immediately following the service. Burial will follow the reception in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield.



Memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Suffield, 81 High St., Suffield CT 06078. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



