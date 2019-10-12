Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Clara Kleinert (Brennan) Herbele. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Clara Kleinert (Brennan) Herbele, 93, died suddenly Sept. 21, 2019, while vacationing in the Berkshires. Born in Manchester, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; brother, Walter; and son, Richard.



Ruth was generous, especially with her time, being an active volunteer throughout her life, taking positions of responsibility with the PTA, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Manchester Grange No. 31, Pamona, State, and National Grange, AARP Local Chapter 1275, MHS Class of 1944 Reunion Committee, Zion Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide (LWML), Manchester Historical Society, including her favorite opportunity as docent to third graders, and as bingo caller at the Manchester Senior Center. Friends, family, and travel were her main joys in life. Many thanks to her canasta card club, duckpin bowling league, Travelers friends, and all those with whom she was a member or volunteer. Ruth was proud that she had visited all 50 states, and had earned 100 days travel on Holland America cruises to various countries. She also enjoyed day trips anywhere, and was a skilled needleworker who even won awards in Grange contests.



Ruth is survived by her children, James, Robert, Nancy, Patricia, Barbara, Michael, and Jeanne; grandchildren, Joshua, Andrea, Lucas, Kiersten, Melinda, Shane, Justin, Jonathan, and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Andrew, Elijah, and Giana.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manchester Historical Society or to your local Grange.



A service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 120 Cooper St., Manchester, on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m., reception following. The family will hold a private ceremony at East Cemetery, Manchester.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close