Ruth E. Paciga, 98, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care Center.

She was born in Tryon, North Carolina, daughter of the late Victor and Lillie (Johnston) Scism. She worked at the Warren Woolen Co. as a spinner, and was a member of the Stafford Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and will be truly missed by them.

Ruth is survived by two children, her son, Robert Paciga and his wife, Nancy, and her daughter, Gail Martucci, and her husband, Joseph, her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Paciga; eight grandchildren, Julie Giardi and her husband, James, Joe Martucci Jr. and his wife, Andrea, Scott Paciga and his wife, Andrea, Dorrie Lowenberg and her husband, Kenneth, Kari Paciga, Leila Paciga, Joe Paciga, and Edwin Paciga and his wife, Misu; several very special great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Joseph Paciga; and her son, Victor Paciga.

The family would like to thank the staff of Evergreen Health Care Center for the kind, compassionate, and loving care that Ruth received.

Burial in Stafford Springs Cemetery will be private.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For online condolences, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
