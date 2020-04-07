Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. (Provencal) Porcello. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth E. (Provencal) Porcello, 93, of Enfield and recently of Suffield, entered into eternal life, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to the late Leo E. Porcello.



Born on Sept. 23, 1926, in Hartford, to the late Rudolph Provencal and Bertha (LaJoy) Provencal Sisco. She had resided in Enfield for 75 years and in Springfield, and Fort Ticonderoga, New York, and was educated in Fort Ticonderoga. Prior to retiring, Ruth was employed with the Enfield Board of Education Central Office, as a computer programmer, for 30-plus years.



Ruth was very active in her community, she was a cantor for many churches in Enfield, Eucharistic Minister for St. Patrick Church, choir member of St. Bernard and St. Adalbert Churches, volunteering at Parkway Pavilion, member of the Lady of Mt. Carmel Women's Auxiliary, Enfield Senior Center and its chapter of the AARP, Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Senior CT Cameo Club. She was Ms. Senior Connecticut 1990, 4th runner up in the Ms. Senior America Pageant in Atlantic City (1990), had a passion for singing, playing piano/organ, Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother "Nana" and great-grandmother, she loved going out to eat, was always the life of the party, and loved to perform.



Ruth is survived by her two loving sons and daughters-in-law; John and Judy Porcello of Enfield, and James and Rebecca Porcello of Holt, Michigan; her eight grandchildren, John Porcello Jr., Jeffrey Porcello and wife, Cathy, Jameson Porcello and wife, Jessica, Tracy Clement and husband, William, Jennifer Kilgore and husband, Lawrence, James Porcello Jr. and wife, Kammi, Julie Cosker and husband, Joseph, Jessica Cooper and Brad Watson; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a brother, Robert Provencal of Banning, California; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a sister-in-law, Rose Porcello. Besides her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by two brothers, James R. Denault and Richard Denault.



Services will be held at a later date to be announced due to the current public health crisis and social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.



