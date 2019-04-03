Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth (Remington) Klesczewski, 56, of Suffield, loving wife of 27 years to Alan Klesczewski, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her loving family Monday, April 1, 2019.



Ruth was born Jan. 19, 1963, in Schenectady, New York. Ruth received her Master of Science degree in mathematics and her teaching certificate from Central Connecticut State University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from UConn. Ruth was employed by Hamilton Sundstrand in Windsor Locks as a military contracts manager. Prior to working at Hamilton, Ruth was employed by Norton in Worcester, Massachusetts, the Granby school system, and at CREC PSA in Enfield as a mathematics teacher.



While her sons were attending the Academy of Aerospace and Engineering (AAE) in Windsor, she mentored the robotics program and was still active after their graduation. She was an avid fan of UConn Basketball. Ruth enjoyed family vacations, especially camping trips and visits to museums. Holiday gatherings were of utmost importance to Ruth. She had a zest for knowledge that she passed on to her two sons. Ruth had a wonderful ability to connect with others and work with many different personalities. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and an all-around brilliant person.



In addition to her husband, Alan, she is also survived by two sons, Joe Klesczewski and Peter Klesczewski, both of Suffield; her father, Max D. Remington Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Stafford; four brothers, Max Remington III and his wife, Mary-Kay, of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, Mark Remington and his wife, Gwen, of Glastonbury, David Remington and his wife, Suzanne, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and Sean Remington and his wife, Kerri, of New Hartford; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; her mother-in-law, Joanne of Suffield; and closest friends, Liz Klesczewski and Sue Eccleston. Ruth was predeceased by her mother, Ann (Bush) Remington.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contribution in memory of Ruth may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the .



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







441 Spring Street

Windsor Locks , CT 06096

