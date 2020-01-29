Ruth L. Foye, 89, of Manchester, the wife of the late James E. Foye died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home.
Born in Manchester, the daughter of the late Reinhart and Mary (Litter) Lamprecht, she had lived in Manchester most of her life. She was an avid sports fan especially following the Hartford Whalers (later the Hartford Wolfpack) and UConn men's basketball, and was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Foye of Manchester, Janice Mahoney of Vernon, and Kathleen Moser and her husband, James, of St. Petersburg, Florida; her grandchildren, April Mahoney of Vernon and Robert Mahoney of Vernon; and her two cats, Daisy and Sammy.
Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020