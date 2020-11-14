Ruth M. Gasek, "Sally", beloved wife of 67 years to Louis Gasek, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at home with her family by her side.She was born June 28, 1927, in Royalston, Massachusetts to the late Lester and Florence (Hunter) Marcy. She worked at the Windermere School as an aide for many years, helped out on the family farm and took pride in her flower gardens.Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, David Gasek and his wife, Bernadette of Somers; her grandson, Miles Gasek and his wife, Jessica of Jeffersonville, Vermont and her grandson Nathan and longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Nelb of West Hartford; her brother and sister, Warren Marcy and Gerri Robinson of Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.Sally's family appreciates all the care and support provided by the staff of Visiting Nurse Hospice. Special thanks to Eileen Markowski, Dorothy Viens and Nancy Worthington.There will be no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of the familyFor online condolences, please visit