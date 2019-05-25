Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 (860)-688-2200 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace Episcopal Church Windsor Green View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Oct. 31, 1925, in Manchester, daughter of the late John and Doris (Austin) McDowell and grew up in Manchester. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, the late Francis B. McQueeney Jr. Ruth is survived by four loving children, Kathleen McQueeney and her partner, Stephen Penny of Manchester, James McQueeney and his wife, Lynn Samarotto of Windsor, Mary Beth McQueeney Riley of Newbury, Massachusetts, and Thomas McQueeney of Windsor; beloved grandchildren, Devin McQueeney of Golden, Colorado, Alex Riley of Newbury, and Rachel



Throughout her life she maintained wonderful friendships that meant the world to her and was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and the local Stonecroft Christian Women's fellowship.



Friends may call at Carmon Funeral Home at 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, on Wednesday, May 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.



A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Grace Episcopal Church on the Windsor Green. Private burial services will be held at a later date at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or Masonicare Hospice Foundation of Connecticut - East Hartford Branch, Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.



Please visit Ruth's memorial page at



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online tributes, directions and donation information.



Ruth McQueeney of Windsor passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by family at her home.She was born Oct. 31, 1925, in Manchester, daughter of the late John and Doris (Austin) McDowell and grew up in Manchester. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, the late Francis B. McQueeney Jr. Ruth is survived by four loving children, Kathleen McQueeney and her partner, Stephen Penny of Manchester, James McQueeney and his wife, Lynn Samarotto of Windsor, Mary Beth McQueeney Riley of Newbury, Massachusetts, and Thomas McQueeney of Windsor; beloved grandchildren, Devin McQueeney of Golden, Colorado, Alex Riley of Newbury, and Rachel Smith and her husband, Kaleb of Cheyenne, Wyoming; cherished great-grandchildren Fiona McQueeney Dwyer, Stetson Smith and Paislee Smith; as well as 14 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and his wife, Mary Beth McDowell of Black Point Niantic, and Austin (wife Eloise) McDowell of Enfield.Throughout her life she maintained wonderful friendships that meant the world to her and was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and the local Stonecroft Christian Women's fellowship.Friends may call at Carmon Funeral Home at 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, on Wednesday, May 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Grace Episcopal Church on the Windsor Green. Private burial services will be held at a later date at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or Masonicare Hospice Foundation of Connecticut - East Hartford Branch, Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.Please visit Ruth's memorial page atfor online tributes, directions and donation information. Published in Journal Inquirer from May 25 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close