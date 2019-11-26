Ruth Meyerson Drubin Donner, 98, of Vernon passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Born in New York City, to the late Jacob and Eva Barnett Meyerson, she lived most of her life in Manhattan and Long Island before settling in Vernon in 2011. Ruth enjoyed golf and was proud of having a hole-in-one. Her true passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Drubin Lahman and her husband, Jerome, of Tolland and Penny Ann Drubin of Vernon. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Meyerson of Surprise, Arizona. She leaves her grandchildren, Scott, DeDe, and Julie; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Toby, and Jade; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the Hockanum Valley Community Council at 27 Naek Road, No. 4, Vernon, CT 06066.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019