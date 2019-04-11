Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Montgomery Merritt. View Sign

Ruth Montgomery Merritt, 92, passed away peacefully at Manchester Manor Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Born in Boston, Massachusetts, July 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Reed Montgomery and Mehitable (Hitty) Taylor Montgomery. Ruth lived in Boston, Long Island, New York, and then Providence, Rhode Island, where she graduated from The Lincoln School. In June 1948, she received her sociology degree from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.



Ruth married E. Sangston "Sox" Merritt July 10, 1948. They lived in Houston, Texas, for two years prior to moving to Dallas. Upon purchasing a woman's clothing store in Terrell, Texas, her new career was born. Merritt's and The Side Door were expanded to include stores in Rockwall, Athens, and Greenville prior to their retirement in 1987.



Ruth and Sox were founding members of the Flight Museum at Love Field in Dallas. She served as a volunteer at the Medical Center of Terrell, was a lay reader at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and was past president of the Pilot Club. Ruth was a talented knitter and loved her cats and dogs. Summers were special when granddaughter Catherine arrived for yearly adventures with Nana and Poppa.



Upon the death of her husband of 54 years, Ruth moved to Connecticut where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Bill Carter. Ruth was predeceased by her brother, Tom Montgomery; and her son-in-law, Bill Carter.



She is survived by her two sons, David S. Merritt (Jerlyn Mardis), Reed M. Merritt (Margaret), their son Christopher (Tully); and her sister-in-law, Donna Montgomery. Her daughter, Nancy Carter Simon, son-in-law, Jim Simon, granddaughter, Catherine Carter, her wife, Melissa, and great-grandson, Liam, miss her every day.



The family thanks Ruth's caretakers at the Village at Buckland Court, Manchester Manor, and Masonicare Hospice for their many kindnesses.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 523 Hartford Tpke. (Route 30), Vernon. A memorial service celebrating Ruth's life follows at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Virginia Army officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF, 20 Batterson Park Road, #302, Farmington, CT 06032.



