Ruth Priscilla (Couch) Wilson, age 66, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Feb. 21, 2019.



Ruth was born Dec. 31, 1952, to the late Donald H. Couch and Priscilla Wilburta (Converse) Couch in Stafford Springs. She grew up in Ashford and graduated from Edwin O. Smith High School in 1971. She earned her associate degree from Mitchell Community College, and retired from Corporate Translations, Inc. in August 2017, where she worked for 23 years.



Ruth brought happiness to all that knew her and opened her home and heart to everyone. She lived as she loved: whole-heartedly and with an amazing amount of energy. Her joys were her faith in Jesus Christ, her family, especially her husband of nearly 44 years, Derek, grandchildren, the beach, sewing and knitting. She loved to travel and had many dreams of seeing the world with her husband. Ruth enjoyed sharing her faith, and praising God even after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She never let her sickness limit her love of life, and had faith that God had a plan. Her family would like to encourage people to become organ donors; if it weren't for the gift of life from a stranger, Ruth would not have had the second lease on life she was able to enjoy.



Ruth was predeceased by her parents, and will be greatly missed by her husband, Derek G. Wilson; her three children, Daniel and Melissa Wilson, Kate Linderson, and Rebecca and Jeffrey Delaney. Her six grandchildren, Emily, Baer, Kayleigh, Trinity, Kiersten, and Serenity, will miss her smile and Nana hugs. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Marilyn Wilson; sister-in-law, Stephanie and Douglass Haas; her sisters, Dr. Betty McCord-Duncan and Bob Duncan, Claudia and Richard Steele, and Lori Dunnebier; several nieces and nephews; grandnieces, grandnephews; aunt Vi Couch; her wonderful "cousins by the dozens" all over the U.S.; as well as countless friends from her home church of Baptist Fellowship in Columbia.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Baptist Fellowship Youth Group, 195 Route 6, Columbia, CT 06237, or to Strong Family Farm, 274 West St., Vernon, CT 06066, World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063, or to the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Lung Transplant Unit, 525 East 68th St., P.O. Box 123, New York, NY 10065.



Calling hours are Friday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baptist Fellowship of Columbia, 195 Route 6, Columbia.



A celebration of life service is Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m., with reception immediately following, at Baptist Fellowship of Columbia.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



51 E Main St

Stafford Springs , CT 06076

