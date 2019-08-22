|
|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
|
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Joseph Church
Ruth Schirm Thulen of Windsor has left us Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, to join her beloved husband and friend, Philip Sr., at the grand old age of 102.
She was born in Hartford June 9, 1917, to Charles and Elsie (Prutting) Schirm. Her journey through life encompassed her residing in Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, Simsbury, Mount Vernon, Maine, Suffield, and then back to Windsor to be close to her family.
She is predeceased by her sister, Jean Buchanan; brother, Curtis Schirm; and grandson, Kenneth Thulen. Ruthie leaves behind her children, Patricia Corbett, Philip Thulen Jr. and his wife, Paula, Nancy Danner, Paul Thulen and his wife, Joanne Griffin. She also leaves 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her most enjoyable remembrances were being with family, days leading Girl Scouts, gardening, reading, cooking, camping, building the house in Maine, volunteering at the library, being with her husband Phil doing anything and of course chatting with…anybody.
Her family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor.
Family and friend may gather at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Joseph Church, 1747 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windsor Public Library, 323 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2019
|
|
|
|