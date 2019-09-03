Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sage Benjamin Bristol. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend. Sage Benjamin Bristol, 21, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Florida.



Sage was born Jan. 2, 1998, in Hartford. He attended Windsor Locks High School and graduated from Northwestern Regional High School District No. 7 in Winchester. Sage was not only handsome and charming, but he was smart, funny, kind, charismatic, and a best friend to all who knew him. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel heard and understood and important. If Sage was spending time you, you knew there was no place he would rather be.



He is survived by his father, Adam Bristol and his wife, Sarah (Montemerlo) Bristol, of Windsor Locks, and their two children, Emma and Benjamin; his mother, Melanie (Mangano) O'Donnell and her husband, Gregory, of Barkhamsted; his maternal grandparents, Janet and Rick Havunen of Riverton; his paternal grandparents, Sally Bristol of Suffield and Dennis Bristol of Windsor Locks; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. All are welcome to join the family at a reception immediately following the funeral home at the VFW, 36 Fairview St., Windsor Locks.



Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in Sage's name may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







