Sally Ann Kostant
Sally Ann Kostant, 59, of Jacksonville, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.

She was born to Thomas Cunningham and Helen (Murphy) Swanson on Dec. 16, 1960, in Providence, Rhode Island. She graduated from Smithfield High School in 1979 and received her associate's degree in nursing from Rhode Island College in 1983. She went on to hold many different positions at places that included the Mansfield Training School and Connecticut Valley Hospital.

Sally started at the Department of Correction where she worked at several different locations, including the Hartford Correctional Center and the Willard-Cybulski and MacDougall-Walker correctional institutions, making many lifelong friends.

Sally is survived by her husband of 10 years, Craig Kostant. They lived together in Coventry for several years before retiring to Vermont.

Sally is survived by her two daughters, Amy Jordan and her husband, Rob, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, and Julie Fraley and her husband, Ryan, of Farmington; her three stepchildren, Christina Kostant of Amston, Nicholas Kostant of Vernon, and Kim Kostant of Plattsburgh, New York; and two grandchildren, Kevin Jordan and Ariana Kostant.

Sally has joined her parents, Thomas Cunningham and Helen Swanson, and her sister, Karin Cunningham, in heaven.

Sally was one of the funniest, sassiest, heart-on-her-sleeve type of woman who was well loved by all who met her. She was well known for her brutal honesty and unique sense of humor. She was especially proud of her daughters, Amy and Julie, who both grew up to exemplify parts of her (one being a correction officer and the other a nurse).

Upon marrying her husband, Craig, she also accepted his three children - Christina, Kim, and Nick - and loved them as her own. There is no way to explain how much Sally loved her family and spending time with them. Porch pictures in Vermont were always a must when you visited. Sally enjoyed having the family all together, especially for holidays at Aunt Lora's in Canterbury as well as in Coventry or in Vermont.

Sally was one tough chick, even beating lung cancer! She enjoyed assisting her daughter Julie with fundraising efforts for the American Lung Association.

Due to her outgoing personality, Sally easily made many friends from different places over the years. She will be sorely missed.

One of Sally's greatest joys was the gift of becoming a grandmother. Sally loved spending time with Kevin, whether it was at home, Yankee Candle, or at the Garlic Festival.

Sally was a diehard Boston Red Sox fan and loved going to Fenway as well as watching games on TV. She enjoyed the Red Sox and Yankees rivalry, especially trash talking her co-workers and writing messages in chalk on her Coventry neighbor Newt's driveway after the Sox won.

Sally never left the house without her hair and makeup being done. She was proud of her appearance and always looked like a lady. Sally loved going antiquing, especially in Putnam - much to her daughters' dismay one Mother's Day. She enjoyed collecting Depression glass and antique relics.

Sally loved music and attended many, many concerts with her friend Shannon over the years. Music was always playing from the stereo. Favorites included the Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, the Eagles, Tom Petty, Garth Brooks, and Fleetwood Mac.

Other favorites of Sally's included farmers markets, girls nights, Putney Winery and wine in general, hydrangeas, "Downton Abbey," "Gotham," circus peanuts, black licorice, and group texts with the girls, as well as playing multiple games of Yahtzee on her phone.

Although Sally is gone physically, she lives on in the hearts and personalities of her daughters who continue to make her proud as she watches from above.

Friends may call at the Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Route 4, Unionville, on Friday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., when a short prayer service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601

To send online condolences to the family, please visit

www.ahernfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
JUL
17
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
July 15, 2020
One beautiful person, one beautiful soul who will live on Forever in our hearts!
Bob Lombardo
Friend
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
brenda and newton schiebel
Neighbor
July 15, 2020
It was an honor and a pleasure to work with and have Sally as a friend. She could always make you laugh no matter the situation. She was an amazing person and will be missed more than words can say. My sincere condolences to her family and many friends who lived her as well. Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Carol Wiediger
Friend
July 14, 2020
Sally..you will be sadly missed..When I joined the Coventry Vol Fire Assoc you helped me and taught me many things in the medical field before you left the deptartment..I am sad to hear youre not with us..You were a great fire fighter and EMT..Thank you soo much for your services and your guidance..you will be sadly missed....Fly to The Angels
Jeanne Palliardi
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
Proud to have worked with Sally , honored to have been her friend.
Dan and Alice Hackett
July 14, 2020
I totally enjoyed my months working with Sally in the South Block at Hartford CC. As it was thr mental health unit, we had many interesting issues arrise, and Sally was always ready and able to assist in caring for the inmates in the unit.
We laughed and talked alot, which was a great stress reducer. I am blessed to have known this wonderful lady.
Fly high my friend.
Tanya Miller
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I am glad to have worked with you at CVFA you were a great person and thank you for your help at CVFA
Earl Elkins
