Sally (Matushak) Comerota

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
20 Meadowlark Road
Vernon, CT
Sally (Matushak) Comerota, 87, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Anthony Comerota (2000), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Peckville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Stanko) Matushak, Jr., she grew up and lived in Throop, Pennsylvania and Wethersfield before moving to Vernon over 50 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Sally was employed as the food service director at Vernon Manor. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vernon. She loved her flowers and enjoyed gardening and traveling. Sally was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her children, David Comerota and his wife, Mary of Missouri City, Texas, Lynn Moss and her husband, Brian of Vernon; four grandchildren, James Comerota and his wife, Alexandria, Dr. Michele Comerota all of Houston, Texas, Ryan Moss of San Diego, California, Sarah Moss of Vernon; a great-grandson Andrew Comerota; and a future great-granddaughter in February; as well as many dear friends and her wonderful caregiver. She was extremely proud of all her grandchildren.

Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Meadowlark Road, Vernon. Burial will follow in Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
