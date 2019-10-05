Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Frink Misuraca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Frink Misuraca, 84, of Ocala, Florida passed away Sept. 25, 2019. She was predeceased by, Al, her husband of 57 years.



Sally received her degrees in education: a bachelor's from University of St. Joseph in West Hartford and a master's from the University of Connecticut. She taught for 33 years, the last 27 years in Windsor Locks.



After retiring in 1991, she moved to Ocala. "Canary Sal" then resumed her singing career at On Top of the World and many other local communities and organizations.



She is survived by her three stepsons, Paul of Manchester, Carl of Stafford Springs, Tom of San Antonio, Texas; her nieces, Rosann Taylor of Redondo Beach, California, and Kathryn Seitz of Clearwater, Florida.



The memorial service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Hospice of Marion County or a .







Sally Frink Misuraca, 84, of Ocala, Florida passed away Sept. 25, 2019. She was predeceased by, Al, her husband of 57 years.Sally received her degrees in education: a bachelor's from University of St. Joseph in West Hartford and a master's from the University of Connecticut. She taught for 33 years, the last 27 years in Windsor Locks.After retiring in 1991, she moved to Ocala. "Canary Sal" then resumed her singing career at On Top of the World and many other local communities and organizations.She is survived by her three stepsons, Paul of Manchester, Carl of Stafford Springs, Tom of San Antonio, Texas; her nieces, Rosann Taylor of Redondo Beach, California, and Kathryn Seitz of Clearwater, Florida.The memorial service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Hospice of Marion County or a . Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations