Sally (Keleher) Goodwin, passed away peacefully at her home in Dunedin, Florida, on May 25, 2020. Her daughter, Jane Goodwin Robinson, was by her bedside.Sally was the daughter of Arthur Bernard Keleher and Marion Mansfield Keleher and was born in Stewart Manor, New York, on July 29, 1928. Ken and Sally, two Hall of Fame athletes from the University of Rhode Island, married in 1950 and moved to South Windsor in 1963 to raise their five children. It was a full house. Neighbors remember the clanging of the bell calling all the children home for dinner. Spanning 30 years, Sally taught school in Portland, Glastonbury, and East Hartford and during this time she earned her master's degree, sixth year and doctoral credits from the University of Connecticut. An avid tennis player and golfer, Sally was also a founder of the Friends of Wood Memorial Library, a member of Dunedin Country Club, a provider, a caring wife, a lovely woman, and a good Mom. She liked ice in her wine, olives in her Manhattans, and Southern Comfort in her Old Fashions. She would not go anywhere without a sweater and a pink lipstick.Sally was predeceased by her college sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Kenneth Goodwin Sr. She was also predeceased by her brother, Arthur Keleher of Alexandria, Virginia. She is survived by her five children, Kenneth Jr. of South Windsor, Thomas (Marie) of Ridgway, Colorado, Jane Robinson (Steve) of South Windsor, James (MaryBeth) of Hudson, Massachusetts, and John (Lisa) of Narragansett, Rhode Island. Sally also leaves her brother, Barney Keleher and wife, Linda, of Dunwoody, Georgia; and her sister-in-law, Murney Keleher of Alexandria. Sally was a proud grandmother of KC Goodwin, Harold Ehnbom, Marin Robinson Marciano (Christopher), Clark Robinson, Chandler Goodwin, James Goodwin Jr., Jack Goodwin, and Jenna Goodwin. On her 91st birthday, she held her great-grandson, Frank Marciano.The family would like to thank Cathy Salisbury of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the many years of help, care, and love for our parents, Ken and Sally.The family is planning a celebration of life for Sally in mid-summer in Dunedin, and one in South Windsor in the fall."A life well used, brings a happy death." - Leonardo da VinciIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of Wood Memorial Library783 Main St., South Windsor CT 06074; Suncoast HospiceEmpath Health, 2675 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684; or Mease Manor Foundation Scholarship Fund, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin, FL 34698.