Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally J. Carr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally J. Carr, 90, a longtime resident of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19. Because of the virus, the family was not able to be by her side.



Sally was born March 13, 1930, in Springfield. She worked as a ward secretary on West 1 at Wesson Memorial Hospital. She retired in 1983 expressing how much she enjoyed her job and co-workers. She was always baking and sharing her homemade desserts such as lemon-filled cupcakes, English shortbread cookies, sour cream coffee cake and her famous lemon meringue pies. For those who knew Sally, she was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Sally always went above and beyond when and where she was needed. Whether it was to run an errand for an elderly person or comfort someone in time of need. She gave her all. Sally loved socializing with friends and visiting relatives. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting baby sweaters, socks, and novelty holiday pins. She loved swimming in the water and spending time on the beach. Enjoying many summers in the cottages at Clinton Beach, and her trailer at Card's Camp in Wakefield, Rhode Island, with family and friends. In later years, winters were spent with her husband, James, in their mobile home in Coconut Creek, Florida, and also enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Susan, and her family in Boca Raton, Florida. Sally especially enjoyed planning tea parties and luncheons at her home where she shared stories and memories with her longtime friends, Ruth Maylott, Marion Loiselle, Nancy Vanderpoel, Tammy and Ricky Bennett, Janice Frost, and many co-workers from Wesson Memorial Hospital. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.



Sally is predeceased by her husband, James H "Diamond Jim" Carr, who passed away Sept 10, 2016. She is survived by her four daughters, Debra Wynglarz and her husband, Frank, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Susan Hewitt and her husband, Jay, of Boca Raton, Nancy De Leon and her husband, Jose, of Enfield, Sandra Carr of Enfield, and her son, Robert Carr of Granby, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Benton Carr and wife Stephanie, Ryan Hickton, Aubree Carr, Katie and Emily Hewitt; and a new first great-grandchild, Anastasia Carr. Survivors include her nephew, grandnephews, grandnieces, dear friends and relatives. She is predeceased by her mother, Florence (Crabtree) Higginbotham, father, Benjamin Higginbotham; brother, Edward B Higginbotham; and daughter-in-law, Laura Cizek-Carr.



We were so lucky to have such a wonderful mother and will always remember her beautiful smile. Sally's family would like to thank the staff at East Village Place in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where she resided in her sea shore themed apartment for two years. A special thank you to Shemika for always showing such kindness and compassion treating her like her own mother. She kept Sally busy with what she liked to do best. Folding the cloth napkins and taking the wrinkles out of the placemats for the dining tables.



Sally was a person who would always touch someone's heart in some way or another. Everyone she knew would be able to express their opinion in how fun loving and supportive she was and how she impacted their lives. Everyone will have a memory that can hold in their hearts forever.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Enfield Street Cemetery.



Donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the Enfield Food Shelf, P.O. Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083, and the . 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.Leetestevens.com







Sally J. Carr, 90, a longtime resident of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19. Because of the virus, the family was not able to be by her side.Sally was born March 13, 1930, in Springfield. She worked as a ward secretary on West 1 at Wesson Memorial Hospital. She retired in 1983 expressing how much she enjoyed her job and co-workers. She was always baking and sharing her homemade desserts such as lemon-filled cupcakes, English shortbread cookies, sour cream coffee cake and her famous lemon meringue pies. For those who knew Sally, she was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Sally always went above and beyond when and where she was needed. Whether it was to run an errand for an elderly person or comfort someone in time of need. She gave her all. Sally loved socializing with friends and visiting relatives. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting baby sweaters, socks, and novelty holiday pins. She loved swimming in the water and spending time on the beach. Enjoying many summers in the cottages at Clinton Beach, and her trailer at Card's Camp in Wakefield, Rhode Island, with family and friends. In later years, winters were spent with her husband, James, in their mobile home in Coconut Creek, Florida, and also enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Susan, and her family in Boca Raton, Florida. Sally especially enjoyed planning tea parties and luncheons at her home where she shared stories and memories with her longtime friends, Ruth Maylott, Marion Loiselle, Nancy Vanderpoel, Tammy and Ricky Bennett, Janice Frost, and many co-workers from Wesson Memorial Hospital. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.Sally is predeceased by her husband, James H "Diamond Jim" Carr, who passed away Sept 10, 2016. She is survived by her four daughters, Debra Wynglarz and her husband, Frank, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Susan Hewitt and her husband, Jay, of Boca Raton, Nancy De Leon and her husband, Jose, of Enfield, Sandra Carr of Enfield, and her son, Robert Carr of Granby, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Benton Carr and wife Stephanie, Ryan Hickton, Aubree Carr, Katie and Emily Hewitt; and a new first great-grandchild, Anastasia Carr. Survivors include her nephew, grandnephews, grandnieces, dear friends and relatives. She is predeceased by her mother, Florence (Crabtree) Higginbotham, father, Benjamin Higginbotham; brother, Edward B Higginbotham; and daughter-in-law, Laura Cizek-Carr.We were so lucky to have such a wonderful mother and will always remember her beautiful smile. Sally's family would like to thank the staff at East Village Place in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where she resided in her sea shore themed apartment for two years. A special thank you to Shemika for always showing such kindness and compassion treating her like her own mother. She kept Sally busy with what she liked to do best. Folding the cloth napkins and taking the wrinkles out of the placemats for the dining tables.Sally was a person who would always touch someone's heart in some way or another. Everyone she knew would be able to express their opinion in how fun loving and supportive she was and how she impacted their lives. Everyone will have a memory that can hold in their hearts forever.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Enfield Street Cemetery.Donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the Enfield Food Shelf, P.O. Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083, and the . 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.