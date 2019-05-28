Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church 246 Mountain Rd. Suffield , CT View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Sally S. Szoka, 94, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Szoka passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Suffield House.



Born March 5, 1925, in Suffield, daughter of the late Frank and Amelia (Kreczko) Samsel, she had lived in Suffield all her life and she graduated from Suffield High School in 1943. Sally was employed by Suffield Academy as an administrative assistant before retiring. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Suffield, a longtime member of the Suffield Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and she enjoyed reading.



She is survived by a daughter, Celeste Modzelesky and her husband, Tom, of Suffield; a sister, Ann Samsel Nai of Windsor Locks; three grandchildren, Amy Beaudoin and her husband, Bryan, Tom Modzelesky III, Matthew Szoka; and two great grandchildren, Zander Szoka and Bridgette Beaudoin. She was predeceased by a son, Ronald J. Szoka; and four siblings, Anthony and John Samsel, Jean Samsel Kita, and Rowena Samsel Szoka.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 246 Mountain Road, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.















