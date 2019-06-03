Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore A. Evangelista. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Salvatore A. Evangelista, 93, of Manchester, peacefully passed away June 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home with loved ones by his side, after a hard-fought battle with an illness for over five years.



Sal was born in the province of Campobasso, Italy, Dec. 24, 1925, and came to this country May 22, 1947. Sal started working for Manchester Modes, Inc. almost immediately upon his arrival. He married his wife Rose in New Britain in 1950 and moved to Manchester where he continued to work at as vice president of Manchester Modes, until his retirement at age 55. Through the years he fondly recounted stories from those days.



After his early retirement, Sal spent his time playing golf with friends throughout New England and Florida. He and Rose spent their winter months as "snow birds" in Delray Beach, Florida, for 25 years. In his later years, Sal spent time doing yard work, playing cards at Manchester Country Club, and going to Foxwoods Casino with friends and family.



Sal is survived by his devoted wife, Rose; his son, Sal; his daughter, Joanne; and grandsons, Anthony and Michael. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Evangelista; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Giovanna.



Sal will always be remembered by his family for being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed.



Funeral arrangements are though John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. The calling hours are Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.



There will be a ceremony at the funeral home Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at East Cemetery, East Center Street, Manchester.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Salvatore A. Evangelista, 93, of Manchester, peacefully passed away June 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home with loved ones by his side, after a hard-fought battle with an illness for over five years.Sal was born in the province of Campobasso, Italy, Dec. 24, 1925, and came to this country May 22, 1947. Sal started working for Manchester Modes, Inc. almost immediately upon his arrival. He married his wife Rose in New Britain in 1950 and moved to Manchester where he continued to work at as vice president of Manchester Modes, until his retirement at age 55. Through the years he fondly recounted stories from those days.After his early retirement, Sal spent his time playing golf with friends throughout New England and Florida. He and Rose spent their winter months as "snow birds" in Delray Beach, Florida, for 25 years. In his later years, Sal spent time doing yard work, playing cards at Manchester Country Club, and going to Foxwoods Casino with friends and family.Sal is survived by his devoted wife, Rose; his son, Sal; his daughter, Joanne; and grandsons, Anthony and Michael. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Evangelista; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Giovanna.Sal will always be remembered by his family for being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed.Funeral arrangements are though John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. The calling hours are Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.There will be a ceremony at the funeral home Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at East Cemetery, East Center Street, Manchester.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 3 to June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close