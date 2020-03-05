Salvatore A. Villante

  "With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty."
    - Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Suffield, CT
Obituary
Salvatore A. Villante, 89, of Suffield, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Gaffney) Villante passed away at home Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 3, 1930, in Jersey City, New Jersey, son of the late Theodore and Anna (Ficarra) Villante. Before retiring he was employed by Precision Speed Manufacturing as a Quality Control Manager. In his free time he enjoyed racing stock cars at the old Riverside Park in Agawam and he enjoyed bowling.

Besides his wife, Betty, he is survived by a daughter, Judith Ann Kenney and her husband, Paul Kenney Jr., of Bridgewater, New Jersey; two grandchildren, Eric Paul Kenney and Erin Marie Beals and her husband, William Beals; a brother-in-law, Jay Gaffney and his wife, Joan, of Austin, Texas; a sister-in-law, Barbara Brown of West New York, New Jersey; a special cousin, Anne Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Villante.

His family will receive friends Friday, March 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield.

Family and Friends may gather Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.

To leave online condolences please visit

Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Suffield, CT   (860) 668-7324
