Salvatore A. Villante, 89, of Suffield, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Gaffney) Villante passed away at home Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 3, 1930, in Jersey City, New Jersey, son of the late Theodore and Anna (Ficarra) Villante. Before retiring he was employed by Precision Speed Manufacturing as a Quality Control Manager. In his free time he enjoyed racing stock cars at the old Riverside Park in Agawam and he enjoyed bowling.
Besides his wife, Betty, he is survived by a daughter, Judith Ann Kenney and her husband, Paul Kenney Jr., of Bridgewater, New Jersey; two grandchildren, Eric Paul Kenney and Erin Marie Beals and her husband, William Beals; a brother-in-law, Jay Gaffney and his wife, Joan, of Austin, Texas; a sister-in-law, Barbara Brown of West New York, New Jersey; a special cousin, Anne Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Villante.
His family will receive friends Friday, March 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield.
Family and Friends may gather Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.
To leave online condolences please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020