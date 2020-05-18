Samuel Proctor McCurry
Samuel Proctor McCurry, 89, of Manchester, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Touchpoints in Manchester.

He was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Manchester, to Samuel and Mary Jane (Medcalf) McCurry and was a lifelong resident. In addition to his wife, Nancy McCurry, he is survived by daughter and son-in-law Lori and Cliff Schofer of Ellington; son and daughter-in-law Myles and Marge McCurry of Vernon; two brothers John McCurry and wife, Shirley, of California and William McCurry of Arizona; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Bartley and Elizabeth Ritchie; and brother, James McCurry; and daughter Sandra Jane McCurry.

Sam's hobby was woodworking and he spent many hours with a saw in his hands. His hard work ethic is his legacy to his family.

He will be laid to rest during a private family burial.

Donations in Sam's memory may be made to the Visiting Nurses at 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066

For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 18 to May 22, 2020.
