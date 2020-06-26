Sandra C. Orcutt, 80, of Manchester, widow of David Orcutt Sr. (who passed away Jan. 28, 2020), passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at Westside Care Center due to COVID-19.
Sandy was born July 9, 1939, in Manchester to the late Charles W. and Joanne (Tomasaitis) Carson. She resided in Manchester, Rocky Hill, and later returned back to Manchester. She worked at SNET Co. and went on to work at Stanadyne for 16 years retiring for health reasons and later went on to help David from home with his business Advanced Pipe Pushing. She had a love for collecting angels, doing crafts, and decorating her house for the holidays especially Christmas which was her favorite holiday. She was a member of NEAR club for many years with David. She loved helping and attending her granddaughters dance recitals for 15 years as well as numerous sporting events for her grandchildren over the years. She was involved in the Lupus Walk-a-thon for several years in support of her daughter Donna.
Besides her husband and parents she is predeceased by her oldest son David C. Orcutt Jr.; and her brothers William, Robert, and Charles Carson. She is survived by her daughter Donna Phillips and son-in-law Steven Phillips of Broad Brook; son Brian Orcutt of Manchester; sisters Rita Patten and Charlyne Carson-Hyde; sister in-laws, who were more like sisters, Beverly Carson and Mary Orcutt; brother in-law Edward Orcutt; granddaughter Ashley Phillips and fiance, Kevin O'Kane of Tolland; grandson Michael Phillips of Broad Brook; great-granddaughter Mia Phillips of Tolland; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be held in the near future.
Memorial donations may be sent to David's House, 461 Mt. Support Rd Lebanon, NH 03766, the home away from home for her grandson Michael and her daughter while Michael received medical care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.