Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Memorial Gathering 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Prayer Service 11:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Obituary

Sandra Dixon, of East Windsor, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.



She was the beloved wife of 10 years to the late Richard "Dick" Allen Dixon. She was born on March 14, 1938, in Hartford, daughter of the late Charles and Rena (Rossi) Africano. She was a longtime resident of East Windsor.



Sandra was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother having dedicated her life to caring for her family and her home. Sandra loved dogs and enjoyed gardening and especially time spent with family.



She is survived by three loving children, Susan Dixon-Wrann and husband Thomas of Enfield, Deborah Dixon-Wrann and husband James of Enfield, and Richard Dixon Jr. of North Carolina; her beloved grandchildren, Tania, Athena, Ian, Aaron, Andrew, Chelsea, and Rena; her cherished great-grandchildren, Gianna, Mia, Una Pearl, Kayla, Bella, Sophie, and Hailey; as well a nephew, Charles "Chuck" Africano; and two nieces, Arlene Langone and Karen Massa. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Wrann, and a brother, Eugene Africano.



Relatives and friends may gather on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Burial will be private in Springdale Cemetery, East Windsor.



In lieu of flowers donations in Sandra's memory may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf, P.O. Box 699 Enfield, CT 06083-0699.



