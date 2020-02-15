Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish 370 May Road East Harford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra E. (Sacchi) Peruccio, 78, of East Hartford, loving wife of 36 years of the late James Peruccio, Sr., peacefully passed away with her caring family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 4, 1941, a daughter of the late William E. and Katherine (McGrath) Sacchi, she had been a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Sandra was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1959 and was very involved with their class reunions. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime faithful communicant of the former Blessed Sacrament Church, East Hartford. She was an avid reader of mysteries, thrillers, romance novels and watching Charlie Chan or Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes movies. She worked for many years at CBT in different roles and also at Dalene Flooring. Sandy was a very good ten-pin bowler in several leagues at Silver Lane Bowling Alley in East Hartford. She was an active member of the East Hartford South End Seniors, a Santa's helper for many years at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester and participated in East Hartford Park and Recreation swimming programs. She enjoyed her yearly bus trip to Saratoga Racetrack and to her brother and sister in-law's in Rhode Island. Sandy loved traveling (especially to Disney World, Italy, Bermuda, and most recently Ellis Island) always requesting post cards from her family from wherever they traveled to. In the summer, she was always outside on her deck by the pool and loved being by water. She was especially happy hosting pool parties, cookouts or an impromptu get together with family, friends and neighbors. It was not unusual to go to her house, find the doors locked only to go round back and see her engrossed in yet another book with a big glass of soda. Her greeting was almost always "Well Hello There.' Her most treasured times were being "Gamma" to her seven adored grandchildren whom she devotedly supported at their games, concerts, and other activities often multiple times and places in a day. She thoroughly enjoyed baby-sitting and was always willing to travel to do so. Sandra's family and friends will treasure and remember her warm laughter, love of fun and generosity.



She will be very missed by her four beloved sons, Dino Peruccio and his wife, Maureen, of Manchester, Edward Peruccio and his wife, Margaret, of South Windsor, Thomas Peruccio of Manchester, James Peruccio, Jr. of South Windsor; her seven cherished and special grandchildren, Kara, Caitlin, Carly, Marissa, Daniel, Sophia, and Adriana. She also leaves a brother, William Sacchi and his wife, Linda, of East Hartford; a sister, Patricia Sacchi in Florida; a brother-in-law, Michael Peruccio, and his wife, Peggy, of Coventry; three sisters-in-law, Rosalie Peruccio of East Hartford, Lenora Jordan and her husband, James, of East Hartford, Mary Lee Bogovic and her husband, Edward, of Utah; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. (Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Tuesday morning). Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, (Section E), East Hartford.



Sandra's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Feb. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to the East Hartford South End Senior Center, 70 Canterbury St., East Hartford, CT 06118.



