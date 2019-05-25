Sandra Jean (Vrenna) Desmarais, 77, of East Granby, beloved wife of Roland Desmarais, passed away on May 22, 2019.
Born in Springfield, on July 18, 1941, daughter of the late Harold Sr. and Yvonne Vrenna. She graduated from Agawam High School and attended college in Springfield. Sandra was employed at the Black Dog Restaurant for many years with her sister, and also was a self-employed florist. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Suffield.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roland Desmarais; and daughter, Francesca Desmarais of East Granby; a brother, Harold 'HJ' Vrenna, Jr., of Agawam; Massachusetts; sister, Susan Euliano of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; and dear neighbors, Dave and Pauline Parkinson of East Granby. She was predeceased by her dear son, David Desmarais, in 2018.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield.
Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 25 to May 29, 2019