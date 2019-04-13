Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sandra L. Rancourt, 68, of Stafford, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



She was born in Stafford, daughter of the late Clifford and Irene (Claudette) Jacobsen. Sandy had retired as a shelf stocker from the Christmas Tree Shop in Manchester. Her two favorite hobbies were collectables and going to the casino. She was also a fan of UConn women's basketball.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Philip E. Rancourt, Sr.; son, Philip E. Rancourt, Jr. and his partner, Barry Nolan; brother, Clifford Jacobsen and his wife, Carol; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Rancourt; one sister, and two brothers.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately.



Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







