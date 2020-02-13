Sandra M. Weissman (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathies for your loss."
    - Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Service Information
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT
06074-3709
(860)-644-2940
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Knesseth Israel Cemetery
55 Maple St.
Ellington, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra M. Weissman, 76, of Vernon died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital after a short illness.

Sandra was born in Stafford Springs on Aug. 15, 1943, daughter of the late Leslie W. and Lillian A. (Wasserman) Hunter. She grew up in Stafford Springs and later moved to Manchester, graduating from Manchester High School. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in biology from Bucknell University. Sandra worked as a researcher and later got into banking, working her way up from bank teller to Senior Vice President upon her retirement after many years of service. In her retirement years, she enjoyed discussing politics, spending time with her family, and caring for her beloved dog, Max. A kind, loving, and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor, and friend, she will be dearly missed.

She leaves her daughter, Debra Weissman of Seattle, Washington; her son, Mark Weissman and his wife, Christine, of Brookfield, Massachusetts; her brother, Alan Hunter of South Windsor; her sister, Diane Copes and her husband, John, of Manchester; six grandchildren, Stephanie Weissman, Laurel Weissman, Elena Weissman, Sivan Cooperman, Bella Cooperman, and Rakefet Cooperman. She was predeceased by her husband, Steven Weissman; and her sister, Frances McLeod.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m., at Knesseth Israel Cemetery, 55 Maple St., Ellington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at

https://donate3.cancer.org/

Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.