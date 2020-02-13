Sandra M. Weissman, 76, of Vernon died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital after a short illness.
Sandra was born in Stafford Springs on Aug. 15, 1943, daughter of the late Leslie W. and Lillian A. (Wasserman) Hunter. She grew up in Stafford Springs and later moved to Manchester, graduating from Manchester High School. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in biology from Bucknell University. Sandra worked as a researcher and later got into banking, working her way up from bank teller to Senior Vice President upon her retirement after many years of service. In her retirement years, she enjoyed discussing politics, spending time with her family, and caring for her beloved dog, Max. A kind, loving, and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor, and friend, she will be dearly missed.
She leaves her daughter, Debra Weissman of Seattle, Washington; her son, Mark Weissman and his wife, Christine, of Brookfield, Massachusetts; her brother, Alan Hunter of South Windsor; her sister, Diane Copes and her husband, John, of Manchester; six grandchildren, Stephanie Weissman, Laurel Weissman, Elena Weissman, Sivan Cooperman, Bella Cooperman, and Rakefet Cooperman. She was predeceased by her husband, Steven Weissman; and her sister, Frances McLeod.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m., at Knesseth Israel Cemetery, 55 Maple St., Ellington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at
https://donate3.cancer.org/
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020