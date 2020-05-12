Sandra Patterson Johnson, 54, of South Windsor passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.Born Oct. 25, 1965, in Hartford, daughter of Eula Patterson of South Windsor, and the late James B. Patterson Sr. She grew up in Hartford and has lived in South Windsor most of her life. Sandra had worked 20 years at the Governor's Prevention Partnership. She enjoyed travelling and spending time at our family home in South Carolina, doing arts and crafts in her free time but most of all spending time with her children.Besides her mother, Eula, she is survived by her husband of 19 years, Asmond Johnson; her three children, Janelle Patterson, Danovan Johnson, Samuel Johnson, all of South Windsor; two sisters, Joycelyn Patterson of Stamford, Lauren Patterson of Hartford; a brother, James Patterson II (Stephanie) of Norwalk; a nephew, Darren Patterson; and a niece, Jasmine Patterson, both of Norwalk.Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch the service on Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m., by following this linkCarmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit