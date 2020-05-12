Sandra Patterson Johnson
Sandra Patterson Johnson, 54, of South Windsor passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Oct. 25, 1965, in Hartford, daughter of Eula Patterson of South Windsor, and the late James B. Patterson Sr. She grew up in Hartford and has lived in South Windsor most of her life. Sandra had worked 20 years at the Governor's Prevention Partnership. She enjoyed travelling and spending time at our family home in South Carolina, doing arts and crafts in her free time but most of all spending time with her children.

Besides her mother, Eula, she is survived by her husband of 19 years, Asmond Johnson; her three children, Janelle Patterson, Danovan Johnson, Samuel Johnson, all of South Windsor; two sisters, Joycelyn Patterson of Stamford, Lauren Patterson of Hartford; a brother, James Patterson II (Stephanie) of Norwalk; a nephew, Darren Patterson; and a niece, Jasmine Patterson, both of Norwalk.

Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch the service on Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m., by following this link

http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/71236958

Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 12 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Sandra was a beautiful young lady who I have known for over 40 years. Watched her grow up into a wonderful wife and mother. I am blessed to have known her. I am praying for you family for peace. I love you
Carla Richardson
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
My condolence to the Patterson and Johnson family , Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted and Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you. May God continue to bless and protect your familes.
MR. MAULDIN
Friend
May 12, 2020
Family continue to pray and trust in God for he will give you the strength to make it through. Every time I met up with Sandra she had a smile on her face and was a pleasant person. Keep her memories alive. Love, Bruce and Helen
Bruce and Helen Richardson
Friend
May 12, 2020
Otis Summers
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the Paterson and Johnson family at this difficult time. I pray that God will continue to keep his loving arms wrapped around all of you my prayers are with the entire family.
Brenda
Friend
