Sarah Beth Irizari Norris, 25, of Enfield, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Born in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26, 1994, she was the daughter of Scott and Lourdes (Irizari) Norris and grew up in Enfield, graduating from Fermi High School in 2012. She graduated from Manchester Community College with her associate degree and had worked as a graphic arts designer at Alpha Graphics in Hartford.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her brother, Andrew Norris and his girlfriend, Elise Goldaper; her paternal grandfather, Robert Norris and his wife, Pamela Gilles Norris; her paternal grandmother, Andrea Norris; her maternal grandmother, Villanueva A. Irizari; her uncle, Chris Norris and his wife, Kelly, and their kids, Mathew and Brook; and her aunt, Elenita Gowan and her three daughters, Christine, Jovelyn, and Erica.
Her family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.
Memorial donations may be made to the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) at
www.afsp.org
For online condolences visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019