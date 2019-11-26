Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

He was born Nov. 9, 1953, in Manchester and raised in the Buckland section of town, which he proudly called his childhood home. His parents, Mervin and Elizabeth (Burnham) Thresher, predeceased him.



Scott graduated from Manchester Community College with an associate's degree in 1990 and worked with adults who have special needs as a job coach at Goodwill in Hartford. He was a lifetime Red Sox fan and a faithful follower of UConn women's basketball. But his heart belonged to animals and his eight nieces and their families who loved him just as much in return. He'd often correspond with family members by letter, even though many lived just across town, just to share a silly story or quick doodle. Scott had an almost insatiable appetite for current events, reading everything he could get his hands on, and for music, amassing thousands of albums from Beethoven to the Beatles. In his younger years, trips to the family vacation home in New Hampshire, Jolly Acres, brought smiles at the thought of fishing and catching snakes with his siblings. Some would say he almost talked to the animals.



He leaves behind his brother and sisters, Timothy and Ellie Thresher, Dana and David O'Neill, and Paige and Joe LeBlanc; eight nieces, Kayle, Rose, Jessie, Sera, Annie, Emily, Lauren, and Stephanie; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Teenie.



Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester. Burial will be at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that wishlist items be purchased or monetary donations made to the ASPCA at ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20077-7127, or the Sadie Mae Foundation Animal Rescue League Inc., P.O. Box 9323, Bolton, CT 06043.







