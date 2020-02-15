Scott C. Hampton, 57, of Eastford, beloved husband of Linda Hampton, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Windham Hospital after a long illness.
He was born in Manchester on Oct. 10, 1962, to the late Herbert and Georgianna (Clarke) Hampton. He grew up in Tolland and graduated from Tolland High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Scott was an avid fisherman, hunter and a supporter of the NRA. He loved all sports, but especially the Raiders football team, UConn men's and women's basketball and the Boston Red Sox.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Christine Russell and her husband, Paul Warner, Juliette Russell and her partner, Peter Griffith and Colleen Russell; his brother, Robert Hampton and his wife, Louanne; his sister, Sherri Pope; his grandchildren, Katie, Kyle, Allison, Sean, Dylan, Colin and Jeremiah; and a great-grandson, Nicholas. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Dannie Hampton (2006); and a nephew Matthew Hampton (2009).
Relatives and friends may join the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT. A memorial sservice will take place at 2 p.m.
For online condolences, please visit
pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020