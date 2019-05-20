Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott F. Dolloff. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Scott F. Dolloff "Papa," 56, of Enfield, husband and love of Chrissy Malecki Dolloff, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Scott was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Hartford, and was the son of Donna Ungewitter Dolloff of Granby and the late Robert Dolloff. For the past 15 years Scott resided in Enfield, prior to that he lived in East Windsor, where he grew up. Scott was a proud second-generation union carpenter who highly regarded the brotherhood of the CT Carpenters Local 326-Hartford. He was a talented craftsman and could build just about anything. Scott loved being at home working on his cars or his lawn, relaxing watching a movie on TV, and playing with his dogs Coco, Cindy, and recent rescue Roscoe. Scott loved being with his family and friends; his biggest joy was playing with his three grandchildren.



Besides his wife and his mother, Scott is survived by his son, Robert Dolloff and wife, Rachael, of East Windsor; stepson, Stanley Malecki and wife, Julie, of Enfield. He leaves behind two sisters, Melissa Houda and her husband, Jim, of Boulder City, Nevada, and Lucretia Dolloff of Granby. Scott is survived by his three grandchildren who were the light of his life, Ronan Dolloff, Kaitlyn Malecki, and Kyle Malecki. Scott is also survived by his brother-in-law, Charlie Seagrave and wife, Jane, of Marlborough. Scott will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and carpenter brothers.



Calling hours for Scott will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels and Crematory, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Scott's burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Contributions in Scott's memory can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell St., Newington, CT 06111.



To leave an online "memory" or for directions please visit



www.leetestevens.com







