Scott H. Simon II, 79, of Manchester, husband of the late Deirdre Simon, died peacefully July 12, 2019, at the Westside Care Facility in Manchester.
He was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Manchester, son of the late Frank R. and Madeleine (O'Brien) Simon, and graduated from Manchester High School. He entered the U.S. Navy for four years and then attended Denison College in Ohio. He was employed at Carlyle-Johnson Machine Co. in Manchester.
Scott is survived by his brother, Timothy Simon of Brookfield, Massachusetts; and his son, Stephen Simon of Manchester. Beside his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Shelby (Simon) Wylie of New York City.
Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. until noon Monday, July 22, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. A graveside gathering will follow at 12:30 p.m. at East Cemetery, East Center Street, Manchester.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 18 to July 22, 2019