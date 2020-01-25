Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 9:30 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Family Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish) Send Flowers Obituary

Scott M. Owen, 62, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Loren and Helen (Westran) Owen, and a graduate of Enfield High School. He lived most of his life in Enfield, but resided in Windsor these last five years. He graduated with a criminal justice degree from Manchester Community College. He was a police officer for the Town of Enfield for 26 years. He served in the Army for six years and the Air Force for 19, during which he was deployed in Desert Storm. Scott gave his life to his family, community, and country. He was an advisor for the Enfield Police Explorers Post 820 for many years and director of the Police Explorer Academy for two. Scott was a member of American Legion Post 154 and director for the American Legion Riders. He was awarded the Patriot Award in 2013 from the Town of Enfield for his service as an Enfield officer; as well as for his service to the Army, the Air National Guard at Bradley International Airport and at Westover Air Force Base.



He leaves his wife of 37 years, Monica (Jesswein) Owen; his children, Hawwa Djuned and her husband, Rasul Jad Al-Raheem of Windsor, Amanda Falco and her husband, Anthony Falco of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Ilham Jad Al-Raheem, Aminah Jad Al-Raheem, Solehah Jad Al-Raheem, and Alana Lee Falco. He also leaves a brother and his wife, Steven and Katharina Owen of Tolland; a sister and her husband, Loreen and Michael Wall of Westfield, Massachusetts; a sister-in-law, Cynthia Walter, and her husband, Tom; as well as two aunts, Mary-Jane Owen and Jeanette Owen; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, from 3 to 7 p.m.



The funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Family Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish) at 11 a.m. The burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Enfield Police Explorers, Post 820, 293 Elm St., Enfield, CT, The American Legion Post 154, 43 Pearl St., Enfield, CT, or the Hometown Foundation c/o Dream Ride 275 Schoolhouse Rd. Cheshire, CT 06410.



