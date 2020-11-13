1/1
Scott Richard Hitchcock
Scott Richard Hitchcock, 60, of Ashford, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Born in Manchester on Feb. 23, 1959, he was the son of the late Richard Hitchcock and Marilyn Muldoon Hitchcock of Coventry and Manchester. He is survived by his daughter, Denielle Hitchcock of Rockville; and his three grandchildren, Michael Reid, Sage Young, and Jaxton Fitzgerald. He also leaves behind two sisters, Sandra Morin and her husband, Bill, of Vernon and Robin Viveiros and her husband, Jose, of Manchester; as well as several nieces and nephews. Scott had many cousins who are deeply saddened by his passing.

Scott was employed in various areas of the construction business both here and in Florida, his latest area of expertise being that of HVACC installation and maintenance. While residing in Florida he worked building pre-fabricated homes as well as the construction of sea walls in many areas. Scott was also an avid fan and participant of stock car racing. He was a multi-time winner with his bright green number 13 car at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, having had five victories in the Street Stock Division. He won his first event at the track in 2001. His last win came at a regular event there on Aug. 6, 2004. He was known around the track as being the kind of guy who was very helpful to newcomers to the sport and he was well liked and respected by all. Scott also loved to travel about Ashford to take photos of the various landscapes in different seasons and post them up on his Facebook page for others to enjoy. Many of these were in the area of Lake Chaffee, where he lived.

Due to COVID restrictions, no public services were held. Scott will be well remembered by all who knew him.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
