Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Daniel Foley. View Sign

Sean Daniel Foley, 41, of Boerne, Texas, formerly from Granby, passed away March 4, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, with his loving family by his side.



Sean was born Nov. 3, 1977, in Hartford to Daniel and Donna Foley. Sean loved growing up in Granby and was especially proud of his accomplishments playing for the 1977 Granby Rovers Soccer Club who won many tournaments and the 1996 State Championship.



In addition to his parents, he leaves a brother, Ryan P. Foley and his wife, Laura, of Cork, Ireland; and a sister, Tara R. Foley and her fiancé, Matthew Bars, of Austin, Texas. He also leaves many relatives and friends.



Funeral services are private.



Donations in Sean's memory can be made to San Antonio Pets Alive, 1017 North Main Ave., Suite 202, San Antonio, TX 78212, or online through their website



www.sanantoniopetsalive.org







Sean Daniel Foley, 41, of Boerne, Texas, formerly from Granby, passed away March 4, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, with his loving family by his side.Sean was born Nov. 3, 1977, in Hartford to Daniel and Donna Foley. Sean loved growing up in Granby and was especially proud of his accomplishments playing for the 1977 Granby Rovers Soccer Club who won many tournaments and the 1996 State Championship.In addition to his parents, he leaves a brother, Ryan P. Foley and his wife, Laura, of Cork, Ireland; and a sister, Tara R. Foley and her fiancé, Matthew Bars, of Austin, Texas. He also leaves many relatives and friends.Funeral services are private.Donations in Sean's memory can be made to San Antonio Pets Alive, 1017 North Main Ave., Suite 202, San Antonio, TX 78212, or online through their website Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close