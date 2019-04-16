Sean Daniel Foley, 41, of Boerne, Texas, formerly from Granby, passed away March 4, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, with his loving family by his side.
Sean was born Nov. 3, 1977, in Hartford to Daniel and Donna Foley. Sean loved growing up in Granby and was especially proud of his accomplishments playing for the 1977 Granby Rovers Soccer Club who won many tournaments and the 1996 State Championship.
In addition to his parents, he leaves a brother, Ryan P. Foley and his wife, Laura, of Cork, Ireland; and a sister, Tara R. Foley and her fiancé, Matthew Bars, of Austin, Texas. He also leaves many relatives and friends.
Funeral services are private.
Donations in Sean's memory can be made to San Antonio Pets Alive, 1017 North Main Ave., Suite 202, San Antonio, TX 78212, or online through their website
www.sanantoniopetsalive.org
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019