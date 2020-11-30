Sean Michael Donahue, 46, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 23, 2020.Born in Hartford on Oct. 17,1974, Sean was a lifelong resident of Enfield. He was a generous, funny and warmhearted soul who marched to the beat of his own drum. People gravitated toward his friendly personality. Sean was also a spiritual person, sensitive to people's needs and always there for the underdog. Sean was educated at St. Bernard School in Enfield and graduated from Enrico Fermi High School in 1993. He later earned a degree in photography from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. When he was young, he participated in competitive swimming, youth football and baseball. As an adult, Sean was a jack-of-all-trades. He held a variety of managerial positions in retail and hospitality. His talents included bantering, bartending, lifeguarding, portrait and concert photography, and a stint in stock car racing as a driver and member of a pit crew. Anyone who met Sean quickly learned of his pride in his Irish heritage and his devotion to the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, NASCAR racing and his Chevy truck Beyonce. He had a special bond with his nephew Kaiden and he relished their spirited Red Sox-Yankees rivalry. Sean also liked playing pool and the lottery. With a one-time $3,500 lottery win at age 18, Sean was able to buy his first car. The win also sparked "Luck of the Irish" hopes to hit the jackpot again, leading to a tradition of giving scratch tickets to his family for every occasion. Sean was a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Enfield and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time at the beach in Charlestown and Misquamicut, Rhode Island. Fiercely loyal to his friends and family, Sean lived his life on his own terms. He was a Good Samaritan who quietly helped people without any fanfare. He made a point to deliver kindness to those who were worse off than him. Sean's firm hugs, infectious laugh and unwavering love will be missed more than words can express.He is survived by his parents, Marie Donahue and Dr. George Donahue; his three siblings, Melissa Donahue, Theresa Ames and Brendan Donahue; brother-in-law Michael Ames and nephew Kaiden Ames. He also leaves many cousins, neighbors and friends. Sean was predeceased by his grandparents Margaret and George Donahue; and his Aunt MaryBeth Donahue.In lieu of flowers, please honor Sean by "paying it forward." Do something kind for a stranger. A memorial service to celebrate Sean's life will be held at a later date.Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield has been entrusted with his arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit