Sebastian Anthony "Buster" Guerriero, 85, of Enfield, beloved husband of the late Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" (Vaccarella) Guerriero, entered into peace on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Parkway Pavilion.
The son of the late Anthony and Doris (DeMaio) Guerriero, Buster was born and raised in Enfield and was a lifetime resident of the community. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in the Combat Engineers, 517th, during the Korean War for three years. He was a lifetime member of the AMVET's Post 18, American Legion Post 80, and the Italian American War Veteran's Post 17, all of Enfield. Buster was formerly employed by Della Construction for 17 years, Roncari Industries for 17 years, George A. Tommasso for seven years, and spent several years with other construction companies. Buster's only pastime was golfing (although he wasn't very good). He had a lot of fun with his buddies for about 25 years, until arthritis took over. Retiring before his wife, he had a "to do" list every day (and did it) and kept his property neat as a pin (so he always said).
He is survived by a son, Anthony "Tony" Guerriero, and his wife, Lynne of Dover, New Hampshire. He also leaves a sister, Connie Angers, and a brother, Tony Guerriero, both of Enfield. Besides his wife, Mary Jo, Buster was predeceased by a son, Leonard "Magic" Guerriero.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Buster's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Committal with military honors will follow at St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkway Pavilion Recreation Fund, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
