Sebastian J. Fiume, 91, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
Sebastian was born on May 27, 1928, the son to the late Joseph and Lucy (Santangelo) Fiume. He made his home in Windsor Locks with his beloved wife, the late Ann "Nancy" (Hodlin) Fiume, where they raised their three children. Sebastian proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Following his time in the service he enjoyed a long career with Consolidated Freightways for 30 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Gensi-Viola Post 36, longtime member of Teamster Local 671, and parishioner of St. Mary Church.
Sebastian is survived by three children, Timothy Fiume of Windsor Locks, Marianne Paradis of Windsor Locks, and John Fiume of East Windsor; and five grandchildren, Katherine Paradis and her husband, Dr. David Looney, Kirt Paradis and his significant other, Stephanie Sanzo, and Kristen, Brittany, and Lindsay Fiume. In addition to his wife, Ann, he was predeceased by his siblings, Josephine Davis, Genevieve Roulston, and Vincent Fiume.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sebastian may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass and celebration of Sebastian's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Windsor Locks Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020