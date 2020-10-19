Sebastiano "Seb" A. Di Pace, 86, beloved husband of 63 years to Brigid T. (Levins) Di Pace, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at their home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Carlo and Sebastiana (Gibilisco) Di Pace. Seb was in the National Guard and U.S. Air Force for over seven and a half years and during that time he met and married Brigid in England. They then moved back to the US to Sheppard AF Base in Texas before moving back to Connecticut and residing in Manchester since 1971. Seb enjoyed the outdoors including bow fishing, hunting and camping with his family, and was an avid stamp and coin collector. He was also a member of the Army & Navy Club and was a member of the DAV
. He worked as a service technician for Simplex / Tyco for 40 years, retiring in 2005.
Along with his beloved wife, Brigid, he is survived by his four children, Christine Wagner and her husband, Bill, of Bolton, Brigid Guinan, Andrea Velez and her husband, Edgardo, and Joseph DiPace and his wife, Shelley, all of Manchester; his four grandchildren, Bruce Nugent, Dr. Brian DiPace, Kevin Wagner and his wife, Shannon, and Jeremy DiPace; and the newest love of his life, his great-granddaughter, Kinsley Rose Nugent. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who live in the U.S., England, Australia, Denmark, and Japan. Besides both parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Concetto, Joseph, Louis, Carlo; and his sons-in-law, Bruce Guinan and Javier Garay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 45 Ludlow Road, followed by burial with military honors in East Cemetery, Manchester.
Relatives and friends are invited on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. The family would like to extend a special thanks to VNA Hospice especially to Marion, for all their care and compassion during this difficult time. Also, a thank you to Robin of Helping Hands Home Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Connecticut, Hospice & Palliative Team, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.
To view the services online, and for online condolences please visitwww.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Masks WILL BE REQUIRED and all State guidelines will be followed.