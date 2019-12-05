Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Rose Church 33 Church Street East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sebastiano Giliberto, 94, of East Hartford, loving husband for over 59 years to Maria Josephine (Mascaro) Giliberto, peacefully went to be with Our Lord on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home with his caring family nearby.



Born in Canicattini Bagni, province of Siracusa, Italy, he had been a resident of East Hartford since 1964. An avid gardener, he loved being outside in his yard, especially working in his garden. He also liked making his own wine for his family to enjoy.



Sebastiano was a former communicant of St. Rose Church in East Hartford and was a longtime avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Most of all, Sebastiano was a "family man" who loved his grandchildren and cherished every moment he had with them.



Along with his beloved wife Josephine, Sebastiano is survived by his three sons: Michael E. Giliberto and his wife, Lisa, of South Glastonbury, Emilio A. Giliberto and his wife, Charity, of Cypress, Texas, and John Giliberto and his wife, Kristina, of Glastonbury; seven adored grandchildren, Kamryn Giliberto and Marleigh Giliberto, both of South Glastonbury, Angela Giliberto of Framingham, Massachusetts, Sebastian Giliberto of Cypress, Texas, and Sophia Giliberto, Paul Giliberto, and Eva Giliberto, all of Glastonbury. He also leaves seven sisters-in-law, Francesca Pujia and Angelina Parentela, both in Italy, Antoinette Pugliese, Rose DiLoreto and her husband, Mario, and Gemma Mascaro, all of Glastonbury, Mary Valente of Wethersfield, and Lucy Nugent and her husband, Greg, of Somers; two special nephews, Michael Giliberto and his significant other, Susan Galeotta, and Joe Giliberto and his wife, Donna, all of West Hartford; and many other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



The funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 33 Church St., East Hartford. Entombment will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery Mausoleum in Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sebastiano's name may be made to the East Catholic High School Athletic Department, 115 New State Road, Manchester, CT 06042.



Sebastiano's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to his special aides, Rosie, Michelle, Lourdes, Evelyn, Yvette, and Nadine for all their care, love, and compassion given to Sebastiano and his entire family.



For any online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit



www.desopoeh.com







Sebastiano Giliberto, 94, of East Hartford, loving husband for over 59 years to Maria Josephine (Mascaro) Giliberto, peacefully went to be with Our Lord on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home with his caring family nearby.Born in Canicattini Bagni, province of Siracusa, Italy, he had been a resident of East Hartford since 1964. An avid gardener, he loved being outside in his yard, especially working in his garden. He also liked making his own wine for his family to enjoy.Sebastiano was a former communicant of St. Rose Church in East Hartford and was a longtime avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Most of all, Sebastiano was a "family man" who loved his grandchildren and cherished every moment he had with them.Along with his beloved wife Josephine, Sebastiano is survived by his three sons: Michael E. Giliberto and his wife, Lisa, of South Glastonbury, Emilio A. Giliberto and his wife, Charity, of Cypress, Texas, and John Giliberto and his wife, Kristina, of Glastonbury; seven adored grandchildren, Kamryn Giliberto and Marleigh Giliberto, both of South Glastonbury, Angela Giliberto of Framingham, Massachusetts, Sebastian Giliberto of Cypress, Texas, and Sophia Giliberto, Paul Giliberto, and Eva Giliberto, all of Glastonbury. He also leaves seven sisters-in-law, Francesca Pujia and Angelina Parentela, both in Italy, Antoinette Pugliese, Rose DiLoreto and her husband, Mario, and Gemma Mascaro, all of Glastonbury, Mary Valente of Wethersfield, and Lucy Nugent and her husband, Greg, of Somers; two special nephews, Michael Giliberto and his significant other, Susan Galeotta, and Joe Giliberto and his wife, Donna, all of West Hartford; and many other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.The funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 33 Church St., East Hartford. Entombment will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery Mausoleum in Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sebastiano's name may be made to the East Catholic High School Athletic Department, 115 New State Road, Manchester, CT 06042.Sebastiano's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to his special aides, Rosie, Michelle, Lourdes, Evelyn, Yvette, and Nadine for all their care, love, and compassion given to Sebastiano and his entire family.For any online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close