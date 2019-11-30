Selda E. Bourgeois, 90, of Enfield, died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Selda was born Dec. 4, 1928, in Milo, Maine, to the late Aubrey and Lottie (Faucey) Eichel. She retired from Hamilton Standard -Life Support Systems in 1988.
Selda is survived by her son Stephen Chambers and his wife, Nancy of Ellington; her grandchildren, Amy Craaybeek and her husband, Chris, Cristin Haines and her husband, Doug; her great-grandchildren, Brynn, Owen, Riley, Harper, Finley and Georgia. Selda was predeceased by her first husband, Earle L. Chambers, in 1976 and her second husband, John L. Bourgeois, in 1987; also, her brothers Donald and Linwood Eichel.
Selda will be buried at Springdale Cemetery.
All services will be held privately.
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor, CT 06088 will be handling arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019