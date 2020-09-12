Serafina "Ramona" Ramono Madler passed away to the hand of our Blessed Mother at the age of 92 on Sept. 8, 2020.



Ramona resided in Enfield, with her husband Harry Madler. Ramona leaves behind her daughter, Leanna Upton of California and her husband, Nick Upton and their daughter, Leslie Upton. She also leaves behind a dear friend, Laura Martorello and her two children, Antonia and Daniella who called her "Nonna.'



Ramona will be remembered always in our hearts as a strong, faithful, Italian woman who was clear in mind until the end. We wish to thank Robin Carson, with Companions and Homemakers for all of her kindness.



A mass is scheduled at St. Martha Church in Enfield on Sept. 19at 10:30 a.m. to pay our respects. All are welcomed.





